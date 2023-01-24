BEVERLY -- When Beverly police and an animal control officer arrived on Edwards Street on the afternoon of Sept. 2, 2021, Tigger, an orange cat, was wrapped in a towel, on a sidewalk, next to a utility pole.
After an investigation, including interviews with neighbors, police concluded that Sean Ryan, 47, of 13 Edwards St., had killed the creature, they believe by stomping on it.
Ryan was charged with animal cruelty.
But Ryan and his lawyer say he is innocent and that Tigger was likely struck by a passing car, then placed near the utility pole by someone, before Ryan found the cat.
It's now up to a Salem District Court jury to decide which version of events to believe, as Ryan's trial got underway on Tuesday.
"There is no direct evidence that Mr. Ryan killed this cat," defense lawyer Grace Edwards told the jury in her opening statement.
Prosecutor Vincent Yadgood, meanwhile, pointed to the testimony of witnesses who say they saw Ryan jumping on the cat, and the experts who examined Tigger's remains and concluded that the injuries were not consistent with being hit by a car but from blunt force trauma.
Police also described Ryan's unusual demeanor -- according to witnesses, dancing and smiling -- in the aftermath of the cat's death.
That demeanor, Edwards suggested, could have also been from "profound effect" of seeing his pet dead.
The defense is also suggesting that the physical evidence at the scene, including a blood stain in the road, is consistent with being struck by a passing vehicle.
An expert who testified for the prosecution, however, said that an animal the size of Tigger would have suffered injuries to multiple areas of its body if struck by a car or truck.
Dr. David Needle, a veterinary pathologist from the University of New Hampshire, told the jury that he's performed some 400 necropsies on felines struck by passing vehicles, and said there are usually multiple injuries to different areas of the body.
In the examination of Tigger, however, all of the cat's injuries were confined to the cat's head, including skull fractures, blood in its oral and nasal cavities, broken teeth, and one eye that came out of the socket.
Jurors also heard from Beverly's animal control officer, two police officers who went to the scene, two neighbors and another veterinarian.
The trial is scheduled to resume Wednesday morning.