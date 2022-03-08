With the U.S. Open returning to The Country Club in Brookline June 16-19, our local tournament golfers, amateur and professional, should take heed to this notice.
The United States Golf Association has announced three local qualifying rounds for the 122nd championship, each over 18 holes: Monday May 2 at Foxboro CC, Monday May 10 at Kirkbrae CC in Lincoln, R.I., and Tuesday May 17 at Taconic in Williamstown.
Registration is now open. If your playing ability matches the USGA requirements for applying, go to champs.usga.org and register.
If successful at the local level, entrants will advance to the sectional qualifier over 36 holes, most likely at the traditional northeast venues, Century and Old Oaks Country Clubs in Purchase, N.Y., June 7.