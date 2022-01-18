There were no gatherings like the one in Washington, D.C., 59 years ago when Martin Luther King Jr. made his famous “I Have a Dream” speech. But the communities of Danvers and Beverly on Monday still managed to pay tribute to the civil rights leader in the now-familiar style of the pandemic era.
The two communities held virtual commemorations of Martin Luther King Jr. Day that could be watched live on-line and on local cable. The hour-long Danvers event, the 23rd annual, felt particularly timely considering the outbreak of racially charged incidents in the town over the last year or so.
Dutrochet Djoko, chairman of the town’s Human Rights and Inclusion Committee, began by asking people to “pause and reflect on what kind of Danvers we want.”
Djoko then listed a series of incidents that have taken place in town — the flying of a Confederate flag, swastikas in schools and parks, a noose at a local church — and said, “That is not a Danvers we want.”
“This is a call to action,” Djoko said. “I implore all of you. Let’s seek each other’s humanity. Let’s try for greatness, and yes Danvers, let’s serve.”
Jewo Jatta, a student and member of the Danvers High School Women of the World Club, said school has been “tough” due to the rise in racism and swastikas appearing in bathrooms.
“When these injustices happen I see fear and confusion in the eyes of teachers and students,” Jatta said. “In the future I hope to see action being taken when these things happen, and I hope to see an environment where everyone is safe and can voice their opinion.”
The Danvers commemoration featured performances by the Danvers High School Chamber Singers and the Brandeis University a capella group “VoiceMale,” and a presentation by eighth-grade civics students at Holten Richmond Middle School.
In Beverly, the 30-minute tribute included a spoken-word poem by Beverly resident Amber Jogie entitled “Dreaming Again.”
“Now is the time to believe that even callous hearts can revitalize and lead to changed minds,” Jogie said. “Now is the time to dream of a justice beyond one’s lifetime. Martin, your impact lived beyond your time. Thank you for dreaming in black and white so my generation could dream in color.”
The Beverly event was sponsored by the Beverly Human Rights Committee. It included videos of several students reciting quotes from King, and short tributes to King by several public officials and community leaders.
Julianna Kwaa, a student at Hannah Elementary School, read an excerpt from the book, “My Voice is a Trumpet,” by Jimmie Allen.
“Voices are powerful, and together they’re strong,” she read. “Like the musical notes of a beautiful song. How will you use your voice?”
