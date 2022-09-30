BEVERLY — Residents will get a chance to vote next year on whether the city’s mayoral term should be increased to four years and also whether the School Committee should have two more members.
The proposals were approved earlier this week by the City Council as part of a review of the city’s charter. But the final say will rest with voters as ballot questions in 2023 at either a special election or the regular city election.
The switch from the current two-year mayoral term to a four-year team, and the expansion of the School Committee from seven to nine members, were recommended earlier this year by the Beverly Charter Review Committee. The review committee was appointed by the City Council in 2020 to consider changes to the charter, the document that lays out of the framework for how city government operates. The charter was first adopted in 1995 and is supposed to be reviewed every 10 years.
The charter review committee said going to a four-year term would reduce the time spent on campaigning and give a mayor more time to implement policies. City Councilors Matt St. Hilaire and Scott Houseman voted against the change on Tuesday night.
St. Hilaire said removing the mayor’s race from the ballot would decrease voter participation in the off-year elections for City Council and School Committee, which will remain two-year terms. He said it would also shift more power to the mayor’s office in what is already a strong mayoral form of government.
“Municipal officials should always be campaigning and selling what they do to the electorate,” St. Hilaire said.
Houseman said a four-year term would increase the power of incumbency for the mayor and reduce opportunities to vote out a mayor they don’t like.
“It is important that voters have an opportunity to not have to wait four years if a mistake is made in their minds in the election of a prospective mayor,” Houseman said.
Councilors ultimately voted 7-2 against a proposal by St. Hilaire to keep the two-year team. “There’s enough support to moving to a four-year term to open it up to a ballot process,” Councilor-at-large Hannah Bowen said.
St. Hilaire also proposed keeping the composition of the School Committee to seven members. But councilors voted that down, 5-4, meaning that question will also go to voters.
In its recommendation, the charter review committee said the job of the School Committee has become more complex and that adding two members would help them keep up with the volume of work.
The committee is currently made up of six members elected from each ward, plus the mayor. The two new positions would be “district” seats, with one person representing Wards 1, 2 and 3 and another person representing Wards, 4, 5 and 6.
St. Hilaire said he finds the district seats “a little confusing.” He said the role of city councilors has also changed over the years, “but that doesn’t mean we add two more seats.”
City Councilor Todd Rotondo said he likes the size of the School Committee the way it is, “but I’d like to see the voters be able to choose.”
Voters will also decide a third proposed change to the city charter at the ballot box. That one would allow a ward city councilor who moves to another ward to finish out his or her term.
Last year then-Ward 6 City Councilor John Frates had to step down when he moved to another part of the city, and the City Council voted to pick his successor to finish out the term.
Mayor Mike Cahill has the power to veto the proposed city charter changes, but he said Thursday that he would agree to have the questions put to the voters. The city must first submit the questions to the state Legislature as a home-rule petition in order to get them on the ballot.
The possible extension of the mayor’s term to four years would not affect Cahill’s current two-year term, which is up at the end of 2023.
The charter review committee included two city councilors and four members of the public. The members were chairman Tim Flaherty, Stacy Ames, Hannah Bowen, Julie DeSilva, Richard Dinkin and Michael Pinciaro. The committee was supported by Gerry Perry, the city council’s budget analyst, and by consultants from the Collins Center for Public Management at the University of Massachusetts Boston.
Staff Writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535, by email at pleighton@salemnews.com, or on Twitter at @heardinbeverly.