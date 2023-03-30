SALEM -- A Salem Superior Court judge sentenced Raymond Wallace to 16 to 18 years in prison late Thursday afternoon for violating his probation in a series of violent crimes two decades ago -- crimes for which a prosecutor suggested he was "under-punished" at the time.
Judge Elizabeth Dunigan said that while she understands Wallace's current physical limitations from injuries he received during an alleged 2013 escape attempt, "my concern is the protection of the public."
Wallace, 45, of Salem, admitted in January to violating his probation in a pair of earlier cases, involving an armed burglary in Waltham and a series of other burglaries on the North Shore in the late 1990s and early 2000s.
Those violations: two armed holdups in Salem and Peabody, and then the 2013 escape attempt, during which he allegedly exchanged gunfire with a correctional officer during a visit to the Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary.
Wallace has already spent the past 12 years in custody, most of that time at the Lemuel Shattuck Hospital in Boston. For years, his case was delayed amid claims that Wallace was dying -- a statement prosecutor A.J. Camelio said "just wasn't true."
Camelio asked the judge to impose a sentence that would have worked out to 23 to 25 years on the probation violations, saying there's no likelihood of rehabilitation for a career criminal who, he argued, enjoyed meticulously planning his crimes and modeled them on movies like "The Town."
Wallace's lawyer, meanwhile, asked for 12 to 15 years, pointing to Wallace's medical issues, which require him to be fed through a central line due to the damage to his digestive tract, and require him to use a wheelchair much of the time.
"He's going to be in a prison of his own making, a punishment of his own device," said defense lawyer Mark Schmidt, who also argued that the ongoing incarceration of Wallace creates a "significant economic burden" on taxpayers.
Schmidt called a witness, Katherine "Tammy" Jones, a forensic psychologist who compared Wallace's situation at the Shattuck to being in solitary confinement, with no ability to take part in programs or work to earn "good time" credit.
Wallace will receive credit for most of that time toward the probation violation, Dunigan ordered.
But the question of whether Wallace receives any of that time as credit toward what will likely be prison terms in his three other open cases - armed holdups at a Salem Petsmart and a Peabody Borders Books and Music, and the escape attempt and shooting of a correctional officer in Boston - remains an open one. And that led to several delays during Thursday's hearing.
Both Wallace and Schmidt, told the judge they believed that Thursday's hearing would be a "global disposition" of all of the cases, with sentences on the probation violation and the more recent crimes to run at the same time - something the judge and Camelio, the prosecutor, said they were not anticipating.
None of the alleged victims in the open cases had been alerted to such a proceeding, and it was not docketed as such.
Wallace, who appeared via video from the hospital, was hesitant to go forward with the sentencing without knowing what he'll likely receive if convicted on the newer robbery and escape charges.
Dunigan said she understood his position - but said that's not something he's necessarily entitled to know.
"I can see Mr. Wallace's concern, because he wants to know what the whole package looks like, but these cases need to move forward," said the judge.
Among those in court Thursday for the hearing was Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker, who was a Salem police detective at the time of some of Wallace's earlier crimes and police chief when Wallace was charged in the Petsmart and Borders robberies.