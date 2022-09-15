“Frequent flyers” at the Monaplex, Ward Hayden and the Outliers will bring their country influenced rock to North Andover on Saturday, Sept. 24.
This is the band’s second show at the East Water Street, North Andover, venue in 2022.
The Boston-based band, formerly known as Girls, Guns and Glory, is riding the crest of the wave of their new “Free Country” release.
Formed in 2005, the band released three studio albums in its first three years. “Inverted Valentine” reached #8 on the Americana Music Association (AMA) chart and caused a stir in the industry. Playing a mix of old school country, early rock ‘n’ roll, blues, and country rock, the band, with label support, embarked on two years of non-stop touring, racking up close to 200 shows a year in 2009 and 2010. During this time the band toured with Lake Street Dive, Della Mae, Eilen Jewell, Bobby Bare Jr. and Trampled By Turtles,
Wade Hayden & The Outliers are regularly in the winner’s column at the Boston Music Awards, in 2019 earning “Country Artists of the Year.”
Doors open at 4 p.m. with the show set for 5 p.m.