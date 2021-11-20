TODAY'S SPORTS

HIGH SCHOOL

Football — NEPSAC Mark Conroy Bowl: Canterbury at Pingree (1); State semifinals, Division 3: Marblehead vs. Westfield at Shrewsbury High (3).

Girls soccer — Division 4 state final at Manning Field, Lynn: Cohasset vs. Hamilton-Wenham (noon); NEPSAC Class B semifinal: Pingree at Berkshire (2).

Field hockey — Division 4 state final at Woburn High: Ipswich vs. Uxbridge (11 a.m.); NEPSAC Class C semifinals: Pingree vs. Newton Country Day at Dana Hall (2).

Volleyball — Division 4 state final at Tewksbury High School: Ipswich vs. Medway (1:30).

Cross country — All-State Meet at Wrentham Development Center (10 a.m.).

COLLEGE

Football — NCAA Division 3 playoffs, first round: RPI at Endicott (noon).

Men's hockey — UMass Dartmouth at Salem State (2).

Women's hockey — Salem State at Plymouth State (2:30); Western New England at Endicott (3).

Men's basketball — Gordon at Connecticut College (2); University of New England at Endicott (3); Salem State vs. Merchant Marine at Williams College Classic (7).

Women's basketball — University of New England at Endicott (1); Salem State at Curry (1).

TOMORROW 

HIGH SCHOOL

Girls soccer —  NEPSAC Class B championship game at Deerfield: Pingree/Berkshire winner vs. Lawrence Academy/Suffield winner (1).

Field hockey — NEPSAC Class C championship game: Pingree/Newton Country Day winner vs. TBD.

COLLEGE

Women's hockey — Endicott at Western New England (6:30).

Men's basketball — Salem State vs. Williams at Williams College Classic (3).

