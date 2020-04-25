MIDDLETON — The total number of inmates who have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Middleton Jail has gone up to 54, but officials say that 42 of those inmates have now been deemed recovered, and the remaining 12 have only mild symptoms.
The updated figures came in a Friday afternoon press release from Sheriff Kevin Coppinger.
The jail, as of Monday, had 887 inmates in custody, according to the Department of Corrections weekly inmate count.
As of Friday, 116 inmates have been tested for the virus, and 64 have tested negative, Coppinger said.
Coppinger said he knew aggressive testing would result in a higher number of cases, but also pointed to the number of those who have recovered as evidence of why testing is important.
“The Essex County Sheriff’s Department has been working around the clock to ensure we are keeping people safe and providing excellent treatment to those who have developed COVID-19," Coppinger said in the release. "This is a battle which my team is fighting and fighting successfully."
“We have been aggressively testing people in our custody and that has led to better outcomes in terms of prevention and treatment, he said in the release, crediting the medical provider for the jail, Wellpath, and the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, for their assistance.
Testing is being done by Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center staff, he said.
“This testing is a tremendous tool we use to keep our staff and incarcerated population safe," he said.
Once an inmate tests positive, he said, the jail takes action to reduce exposure to others.
“We knew that aggressive testing would result in more cases, but we also knew it would allow us to provide better care for those affected," said Coppinger.
He also credited Dr. Alysse Wurcel, an infectious disease expert with Tufts Medical Center, who has been providing guidance in developing the jail's response.
The testing is among a number of measures the jail has taken since last month to try to stem the spread of the virus, including suspending visitation except for attorneys, and most of the programs that rely on outside providers; screening anyone who is coming into the jail, including employees, and putting newly-detained people in a "new man" unit for 14 days.
He said there are hand sanitizing stations, as well as soap and water, and inmates are issued masks.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.