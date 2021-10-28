xxx
Tags
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Salem News get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
Check out our series of podcasts on topics from high school football to Halloween in Salem.
Update Required
To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
South Hamilton - Giovanni (John) Romano, 76, of South Hamilton died on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family and friends. He was the loving husband to Patricia (Mascagni) Romano with whom he shared nearly 53 years of marriage. Born in Olevano Sul Tusciano, Italy to …
- BY LILLIAN SHAPIRO, SPECIAL CORRESPONDENT FOR REAL ESTATE MARKETPLACE