HIGH SCHOOL BATTLE OF THE BANDS
Saturday, July 30, 6 p.m.
Waterfront Stage
SUPPORT LOCAL CONTEST
All Week — Shoppers of local merchants eligible to win $100 gift certificates.
ART ON THE BARTLET MALLSaturday, July 30, and Sunday, July 31
Sixty artists showing off all kinds of media in free show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 153 Auburn St., location.
BREWFEST FUNDRAISERSaturday, July 30
Annual event this year featuring at least a dozen local breweries from 5 to 9 p.m., at Cashman Park.
WATERFRONT MORNING WORKOUT SERIESAll Week — Several morning fitness classes sponsored by Anna Jacques Hospital, waterfront park.
OLDE FASHIONED SUNDAYSunday, July 31, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Rairoad and pony rides, old-fashioned midway games, vendors, cornhole tournament, pet show, classic cars, opening and flagraising and family competition.
CORNHOLE TOURNAMENTBeginner July 31, 10:30 a.m., the Mall, Competitive TBD
WATERFRONT CONCERT SERIESNightly at Waterfront Park. Check website for artists.
YANKEE HOMECOMING MARKET PLACEDaily — Open-air market place covers two square blocks in the heart of historic Newburyport’s center.
HERITAGE TOURSAll week — Daily historic tours. See website for locations and times.
DOWNTOWN ENTERTAINMENTAll Week — daily at the Waterfront Stage and the Martket Square Stage.
GENO OPEN GOLF TOURNAMENTMonday, Aug. 1, 8 a.m., Ould Newbury Country Club. Sold Out.
WAITER/WAITRESS RACEMonday, Aug. 1, 4:30 p.m. Liberty Street. Local servers test their speed and skills while carrying a loaded tray.
KNOW YOUR COMMUNITYAug. 4, 10 a.m. — 2 p.m., Newburyport Community Center, 331 High St., featuring city, regional, and state government agencies, local non-profit and social service agencies, and local for-profit services like senior living communities, health care agencies and more.
YANKEE HOMECOMING CRAFT SHOWTuesday, Aug. 2, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. (Rain Date Wednesday). A juried craft show offering unique, high quality, handmade items from artisans across New England.
VETERANS LUNCHEONTuesday Aug. 2, location and time to be announced.
GENERATIONS OF GIVINGWednesday, Aug. 3. Honoring the unsung heroes who volunteer their time and efforts with local community organizations and non-profit groups.
U.S. COAST GUARD OPEN HOUSEThursday, Aug. 4, 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. Coast Guard Station Merrimack River.
YANKEE HOMECOMING SIDEWALK SALESThursday, Friday and Saturday — Aug. 4 — 6, Newburyport businesses big and small show off their wares, products and services.
FAMILY DAY
Saturday, Aug. 6 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Nock Middle School, 70 Low St., free crafts, games, activities and handouts.
ROAD RALLYSaturday, Aug. 6
Teams compete for prizes on this “scenic drive with a purpose” or “an extremely large board game where your car is the playing piece.”
FIREWORKSSaturday, Aug. 6, 9:15 p.m.
PARADESunday Aug. 7, noon
B egins at the intersection of Moseley Avenue and Ferry Road and follows historic High Street in Newburyport, ending State Street.