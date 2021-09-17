His statistics made statewide, if not national, headlines in high school football circles last weekend.
In his team’s season opener last Friday, Central Catholic quarterback Ayden Pereira accounted for TEN touchdowns in a wild 67-52 victory over Springfield Central. The 6-foot, 190-pound senior signal caller threw for 448 yards and an eye-popping seven touchdowns; just for good measure, he also ran for 162 yards and scored three touchdowns himself.
Now he and the Raiders are coming to Danvers Saturday afternoon, eager to follow up that performance with an even bigger one on the turf at Glatz Field when they take on a St. John’s Prep squad that allowed 42 points to Marshfield last weekend in its own opener.
To which the host Eagles say: bring it on.
“This is why you come to St. John’s Prep; to play games like this. It’s true in any sport here,” said senior cornerback Matt Mitchell. “I know everyone on this field will be ready for a battle.”
St. John’s had a dramatic victory of its own a week ago, scoring a last-second touchdown to prevail, 47-42. While the road win to begin the 2021 season was satisfying, there’s a lot the Eagles realize that they need to clean up defensively before facing off against Pereira & Co. This was a point of emphasis all week in practice, one the players certainly took to heart.
“We have to be able to contain him, but there’s a lot more to it than just that,” senior safety Ryan Grenier, who makes a 50-minute commute from his home in Salem, N.H. to the Prep campus each day, said. “We have to tackle better as a team and find a way to contain him. If we can do that, good things will come our way.”
“Defensively in the box, we need to be better,” added Topsfield native Charlie Stark, a senior outside linebacker. “We got pushed around a bit last week. Between the tackles, we’ve got to stop them. The missed tackles, too ... we can’t have those.”
Veteran head coach Brian St. Pierre is well-versed in what Pereira and his offense are capable of: read options, spread option (and throwing out of it), going super spread out and trying to put people on islands in 1-on-1 coverage. There’s also Pereira’s improvisation, where he breaks contain after finding his receivers covered and either causes real damage with his legs or throws up a pass on the run that one of his receivers comes down with for a big gainer.
“He’s the main cog and everything runs through him. Very rarely does he hand the ball off and that’s it,” St. Pierre said of Pereira. “You have to pressure him sometimes; other times you have to have what we call rush line integrity. You have to be aware of what he can do at all times.”
Pereira’s options range from speedy wideouts such as Justice McGrail, Preston Zinter and Ty Cannistraro to running back Mattias Latham. All hauled in at least one touchdown pass from him against Springfield.
The Eagles will be getting starting safety Lucas Verrier, a senior, back this week, which should help in the secondary. He, along with Grenier, Mitchell and Tyee Ambrosh, make up that defensive backfield (although wide receivers Jesse Ofurie and Steph Patrick are certainly fast and athletic enough to see time there as needed).
Captain Conan Keefe is the Prep’s middle linebacker, with Stark and Dylan Wodarski on either side of him. Charlie Smith and Dylan Roberts plug up the line at defensive tackle, with Mason McSweeney a defensive end and a rotating cast of players coming off the left edge (including Mike Nabbout, who doubles as a tight end).
“I feel like we’ve got a lot of team chemistry,” said Keefe, an Andover resident who grew up rooting for his hometown Golden Warriors against Central Catholic. “When we’re out there, it’s like we’re fighting alongside with our brothers, and you do whatever you can to help the team succeed.”
St. Pierre, whose teams have experienced a multitude of success against Central since he came on board in 2014 (7-2 overall, including three playoff wins and twice in the Division 1 North final), is well aware that he’s got a pretty fair offensive team, too. The Eagles put up 560 yards of offense and seven touchdowns against one of the state’s most consistently successful programs in Marshfield. In doing so, they displayed strong balance with 37 runs and 32 pass attempts.
Senior quarterback Jack Perry threw for 294 yards in the win and also ran for a long score himself. “His overall confidence in the offense has improved so much since the spring,” said St. Pierre. “His reps, his command, his being aware of his strengths and weaknesses and how we try to play to those. Jack’s got a nice quick release and sees things quickly. and the best part is he’s so even keeled; nothing rattles him.”
He’s also got some terrific weapons to throw to in Jackson Delaney (5 catches, 72 yards), the aforementioned Ofurie (7-96) and Patrick (5-126), among others. Then there’s running back James Guy, a big bodied (5-foot-10, 210-pound) bruiser who seemingly gets better and stronger as each quarter ticks away. He toted the rock 28 times last weekend, good for 185 yards and three trips to the end zone.
The skill guys are protected by 320-pound junior right tackle Pius Ejindu and senior Kyle Webster (who just committed to Union College for baseball) on the left side; guards Cristhian Difio and captain Jake Cuddire; and Kurt Plakans — if you can believe it, a former quarterback — at center.
“Our offense is definitely slept on by other teams,” said Grenier. “We’ve got some great weapons who, in my mind, are way too underrated. Teams don’t always take that into consideration like they should.”
“First and foremost, we need to take care of ourselves and focus on what we need to do to be successful,” added Mitchell. “(Pereira) will be a challenge, but he’s not the whole team. We’ve got to worry about everyone. But first it’s worrying about ourselves and taking care of what we need to do to be successful.”
A quick look at this weekend’s games:
Peabody hosts Masconomet tonight in the Northeastern Conference opener for both at Coley Lee Field, and this should be a slugfest. Masco’s Mat Nadworny was a beast in his team’s win at Newburyport last week, not only running for 61 yards and two TDs on just eight carries and catching a 24-yard pass from QB Matt Richardson, but also being in on 17 tackles defensively (5 of which were behind the line of scrimmage) to go with three sacks. The host Tanners, who have beaten Masco in back-to-back meetings (including a 14-10 triumph this spring), will look to even their all-time series at three games apiece with a victory tonight. Danny Barrett, fresh off of a 5-catch, 186-yard, three touchdown performance against Revere, will obviously need to be monitored closely by the Chieftains’ D.
Beverly, which plays at North Andover Friday (7 p.m.), took on the Scarlet Knights as recently as 2013-14, splitting a pair of games at home (the ‘13 contest was under portable lights at Hurd Stadium. In that contest, Isaiah White broke the school’s single game rushing record with a 302-yard performance). An interesting side note: first-year Panthers head coach Jeff Hutton is a long time educator at North Andover High.
Salem got a stroke of luck when Martha’s Vineyard found themselves without a game this week and, at the last minute on Thursday, agreed to come to the Witch City Saturday afternoon (4:30 p.m.) for a non-league tilt. Salem has dropped 19 of its last 20 contests and would love to end that streak against the Vineyarders this weekend.
Danvers goes up to Haverhill Friday (5 p.m.) to face a squad that was blanked by Beverly, 33-0, last weekend. It’s the first of back-to-back clashes against Oniontown squads as the Hillies will face St. John’s Prep next weekend.
Lynn Classical is one of the few teams that have had some success against Marblehead in the Jim Rudloff Era; the Rams are 4-3 in seven meetings dating back to 2009 against his squads, including a 44-20 thrashing in 2018, their last meeting. The Magicians will be a clear favorite this time around for Friday’s 6 p.m. kickoff.
The Jeff Blydell Cup is back up for grabs after a year off when Swampscott hosts Lynn English Friday at Blocksidge Field (7 p.m.). The contest is played in memory of Blydell, a former youth coach with deep ties to both programs.
Bishop Fenwick opens up Catholic Central League play Saturday at Arlington Catholic (1 p.m.), a program they’ve beaten 25 times in 36 meetings and seven of the last eight.
Without injured quarterback David Lebron, the Hawks of Essex Tech hit the road Friday to take on Blue Hills Regional in Canton. Harry Lynch, who stepped in under center when Lebron went down last Friday against Lynn Tech and did a fine job, is expected to make his first varsity start in this one.
Ipswich looks for its first win when it plays at Lowell Catholic Friday; fellow Cape Ann League squad Hamilton-Wenham will look to run its record to 2-0 when it takes on Watertown in its first home game.
Moving The Chains, a column on North Shore high school football, appears each Friday in The Salem News during the high school football season.
Contact Phil Stacey
@PhilStacey_SN