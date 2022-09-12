WEEKEND RESULTS

Peabody 40, Revere 0

Salem 45, Chelsea 6

Marblehead 25, Concord-Carlisle 6

Haverhill 25, Beverly 14

Tewksbury 35, Danvers 21

Bishop Fenwick 34, Norton 0

Hamilton-Wenham 20, Gloucester 12

St. John’s Prep 49, Marshfield 14

Essex Tech 28, Lynn Tech 14

Newburyport 28, Masconomet 20

Auburn 19, Swampscott 7

Manchester Essex 43, Ipswich 18

St. Mary’s Lynn 41, KIPP 0

Stoneham 24, Winthrop 16

Lynnfield 37, Saugus 0

North Reading 35, Northeast 20

Triton 23, Randolph 6

Latin Academy 38, Georgetown 0

Lynn Classical 36, Lexington 0

Methuen 51, Lynn English 12

Watertown 21, Pentucket 0

THIS THURSDAY’S GAME

Haverhill at Danvers, 6:30

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Swampscott at English, 5

Masconomet at Grafton, 6

No. Reading at Gr. Lawrence, 6

Lynnfield at Marblehead, 6:30

Hamilton-Wenham at Watertown, 6:30

Lowell Catholic at Ipswich, 6:30

St. Mary’s Lynn at Winthrop, 6:30

Bedford at Newburyport, 6:30

St. John’s Prep at Central Catholic, 7

Blue Hills at Essex Tech, 7

Chelsea at Gloucester, 7

Pentucket at Dracut, 7

Triton at Shawsheen, 7

Tech Boston at Georgetown, 7

Amesbury at Wayland, 7

Arl. Cath. at Bishop Fenwick, 7:30

Peabody at Classical, 7:30

SATURDAY GAMES

Saugus at Northeast, 10:30 a.m.

North Andover at Beverly, 11 a.m.

Martha’s Vineyard at Salem, 1

CENTURY CLUB

Rushing

Player, School Att Yards TD

M. Richardson, Masco 19 140 2

D. Aliberti, St. John’s 9 118 1

D. Ozuna, Salem 11 108 2

Passing

Player, School PC-PA Yards TD

A. Driscoll, St. John’s 11-20 235 5

M. O’Neill, Marblehead 16-22 206 3

B. Kessel, Beverly 15-27 184 0

C. Grimes, Salem 12-15 176 4

S. Lynch, Peabody 12-21 174 4

T. Voisine, Danvers 14-35 168 3

B. Leaman, Fenwick 9-15 156 2

J. Ertel, Ham-Wenham 11-19 113 1

Receiving

Player, School Rec Yards TD

O. Gasinowski, Danvers 6 127 3

J. Ofurie, St. John’s 4 108 2

STANDINGS

Northeastern Conference

DUNN DIVISION

Conf. Overall

School W-L W-L PF PA

Marblehead 0-0 1-0 25 6

Swampscott 0-0 0-1 7 19

Masconomet 0-0 0-1 20 28

Beverly 0-0 0-1 14 25

Danvers 0-0 0-1 21 35

LYNCH DIVISION

Conf. Overall

School W-L W-L PF PA

Peabody 0-0 1-0 40 0

Salem 0-0 1-0 45 6

Winthrop 0-0 0-1 16 24

Gloucester 0-0 0-1 12 20

Saugus 0-0 0-1 0 37

Cape Ann League

KINNEY DIVISION

Conf. Overall

School W-L W-L PF PA

North Reading 0-0 1-0 35 20

Newburport 0-0 1-0 28 20

Triton 0-0 1-0 23 0

Pentucket 0-0 0-1 0 21

BAKER DIVISION

Conf. Overall

School W-L W-L PF PA

Ham-Wenham 0-0 1-0 20 12

Lynnfield 0-0 1-0 37 0

Amesbury 0-0 0-0 0 0

Ipswich 0-0 0-1 18 43

