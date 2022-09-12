WEEKEND RESULTS
Peabody 40, Revere 0
Salem 45, Chelsea 6
Marblehead 25, Concord-Carlisle 6
Haverhill 25, Beverly 14
Tewksbury 35, Danvers 21
Bishop Fenwick 34, Norton 0
Hamilton-Wenham 20, Gloucester 12
St. John’s Prep 49, Marshfield 14
Essex Tech 28, Lynn Tech 14
Newburyport 28, Masconomet 20
Auburn 19, Swampscott 7
Manchester Essex 43, Ipswich 18
St. Mary’s Lynn 41, KIPP 0
Stoneham 24, Winthrop 16
Lynnfield 37, Saugus 0
North Reading 35, Northeast 20
Triton 23, Randolph 6
Latin Academy 38, Georgetown 0
Lynn Classical 36, Lexington 0
Methuen 51, Lynn English 12
Watertown 21, Pentucket 0
THIS THURSDAY’S GAME
Haverhill at Danvers, 6:30
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Swampscott at English, 5
Masconomet at Grafton, 6
No. Reading at Gr. Lawrence, 6
Lynnfield at Marblehead, 6:30
Hamilton-Wenham at Watertown, 6:30
Lowell Catholic at Ipswich, 6:30
St. Mary’s Lynn at Winthrop, 6:30
Bedford at Newburyport, 6:30
St. John’s Prep at Central Catholic, 7
Blue Hills at Essex Tech, 7
Chelsea at Gloucester, 7
Pentucket at Dracut, 7
Triton at Shawsheen, 7
Tech Boston at Georgetown, 7
Amesbury at Wayland, 7
Arl. Cath. at Bishop Fenwick, 7:30
Peabody at Classical, 7:30
SATURDAY GAMES
Saugus at Northeast, 10:30 a.m.
North Andover at Beverly, 11 a.m.
Martha’s Vineyard at Salem, 1
CENTURY CLUB
Rushing
Player, School Att Yards TD
M. Richardson, Masco 19 140 2
D. Aliberti, St. John’s 9 118 1
D. Ozuna, Salem 11 108 2
Passing
Player, School PC-PA Yards TD
A. Driscoll, St. John’s 11-20 235 5
M. O’Neill, Marblehead 16-22 206 3
B. Kessel, Beverly 15-27 184 0
C. Grimes, Salem 12-15 176 4
S. Lynch, Peabody 12-21 174 4
T. Voisine, Danvers 14-35 168 3
B. Leaman, Fenwick 9-15 156 2
J. Ertel, Ham-Wenham 11-19 113 1
Receiving
Player, School Rec Yards TD
O. Gasinowski, Danvers 6 127 3
J. Ofurie, St. John’s 4 108 2
STANDINGS
Northeastern Conference
DUNN DIVISION
Conf. Overall
School W-L W-L PF PA
Marblehead 0-0 1-0 25 6
Swampscott 0-0 0-1 7 19
Masconomet 0-0 0-1 20 28
Beverly 0-0 0-1 14 25
Danvers 0-0 0-1 21 35
LYNCH DIVISION
Conf. Overall
School W-L W-L PF PA
Peabody 0-0 1-0 40 0
Salem 0-0 1-0 45 6
Winthrop 0-0 0-1 16 24
Gloucester 0-0 0-1 12 20
Saugus 0-0 0-1 0 37
Cape Ann League
KINNEY DIVISION
Conf. Overall
School W-L W-L PF PA
North Reading 0-0 1-0 35 20
Newburport 0-0 1-0 28 20
Triton 0-0 1-0 23 0
Pentucket 0-0 0-1 0 21
BAKER DIVISION
Conf. Overall
School W-L W-L PF PA
Ham-Wenham 0-0 1-0 20 12
Lynnfield 0-0 1-0 37 0
Amesbury 0-0 0-0 0 0
Ipswich 0-0 0-1 18 43