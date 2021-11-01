WEEKEND RESULTS

Beverly 50, Gloucester 0

Peabody 33, Salem 0

Masconomet 34, Danvers 0

Swampscott 28, Masconomet 6

Pingree 38, New Hampton 20

Bishop Fenwick 36, Bishop Stang 21

St. John’s Shrewsbury 35, St. John’s Prep 28

Newburyport 34, Ipswich 6

No. Reading 42, Hamilton-Wenham 18

Manchester Essex 34, Lowell Cath. 6

Essex Tech 25, Shawsheen 13

Amesbury 44, Pentucket 0

Winthrop 22, Saugus 0

Triton 20, Lynnfield 14

Revere 21, Lynn Classical 6

Lynn English 60, Somerville 8

Georgetown 28, Nashoba Tech 14

St. Mary’s Lynn 42, Arch. Williams 6

THIS WEEKEND’S GAMES

All MIAA playoff (and non-playoff) games

will be decided on Monday afternoon once

the rankings for each of the state’s eight

divisions has been correctly determined.

Teams that did not qualify for postseason

play instead take part in two ‘non-playoff’

games the next two weekends. Check back

with The Salem News Monday and Tuesday

to find out when, where and who our local

teams will be playing against this weekend.

FRIDAY’S OTHER GAME

Pingree at Portsmouth Abbey, 4:30

CENTURY CLUB

Rushing

Player, School Att Yards TD

X. Bascon, Swamp. 17 152 2

C. Beechin, Fenwick 8 113 1

D. Lonergan, Ipswich 14 101 0

Passing

Player, School PC-PA Yards TD

S. Woods, Fenwick 20-30 249 3

J. Robertson, Marb 17-22 238 2

J. Perry, St. John’s 13-23 232 3

D. Lebron, Essex Tech 11-14 212 3

S. Lynch, Peabody 14-21 193 2

H. Weidman, Pingree 9-15 176 3

C. Grimes, Salem 11-21 135 0

M. Richardson, Masco 12-26 126 1

P. Heim, Beverly 4-6 101 2

Receiving

Player, School Rec Yards TD

P.J. Norton, Essex Tech 6 119 2

J. Ofurie, St. John’s 5 117 2

C. Cronin, Marb. 9 103 1

STANDINGS

Northeastern Conference

DUNN DIVISION

Conf. Overall

School W-L W-L PF PA

Marblehead 3-0 7-0 268 74

Swampscott 3-0 8-0 261 101

Masconomet 2-2 6-2 231 145

Beverly 1-3 4-4 212 157

Danvers 0-4 3-5 142 142

LYNCH DIVISION

Conf. Overall

School W-L W-L PF PA

Peabody 3-0 4-4 225 189

Salem 2-2 4-4 84 155

Winthrop 2-2 4-4 160 144

Gloucester 1-3 1-7 48 230

Saugus 0-3 0-8 25 216

Cape Ann League

Conf. Overall

School W-L W-L PF PA

North Reading 5-1 7-1 218 104

Amesbury 5-1 6-1 190 123

Ham-Wenham 4-2 6-2 194 118

Pentucket 4-2 6-2 131 123

Newburport 3-3 4-4 178 183

Triton 2-4 3-4 131 197

Lynnfield 1-5 2-5 114 144

Ipswich 0-6 0-8 114 254

